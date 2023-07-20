Many of you have probably seen someone wearing a hoody like this before - or if you've just finished primary school you might even have one yourself!

School leavers' hoodies are often seen as a good way to capture that particular moment in time, with the school logo on the front and all the names of your year group on the back.

Have you ever wondered how they get from the design to the real thing?

Nina has been to one business that makes them to find out more.