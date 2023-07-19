With the Women's Fifa World Cup kicking-off on 20 July, it's set to be the biggest women's sporting event ever!

A million tickets have been sold, and a record 32 countries be battling it out in Australia and New Zealand to take home the trophy.

England's Lionesses are European champions after last year's win in the Euros 2022 and we'll be seeing lots of familiar Lioness faces in the line-up.

But can England keep up their winning streak and beat reigning world champions - the USA, who've won the past two years in a row?

Here's everything you need to know about the next month of epic football...