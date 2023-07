Have you ever thought about growing your own fruit and veg?

Well, one school in London has become so good at it, that they have not only been able to help feed the pupils, but the local community too.

The school's head teacher managed to convince local residents to turn an old allotment into a place for children to learn, grow and enjoy the outdoors.

Ricky has been along to the school's secret garden to meet some of the garden superstars.