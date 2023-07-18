Attention all football fans: the biggest tournament in the women's game - the Fifa World Cup - is about to kick-off.

This year's competition is being jointly hosted by two countries, Australia and New Zealand.

The tournament starts on Thursday 20 July, with an epic month of football taking place until 20 August.

Some of the world's best players are set to take part - but don't worry if you're new to the game, here's some of the top stars to look out for...