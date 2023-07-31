Disability Expo 2023: Martin Dougan checks out the latest tech from the event
More than 14 million people in the UK have a disability, which can sometimes make things that bit more tricky.
Martin's been trying out some cool new tech and speaking to experts to see how we can make everyday life that bit easier for people with disabilities.
We bring you some of the highlights from The Disability Expo including gaming accessories that make playing a breeze, to adaptive clothing to help those with sensory processing issues.