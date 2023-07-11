US president Joe Biden has agreed to supply Ukraine with cluster bombs to use in their fight against Russia.

Cluster bombs are a controversial weapon and are banned by more than 120 countries around the world because of how dangerous they can be to civilians (people not in the armed forces) and children.

However, they are not banned in Russia or Ukraine and have been used by both sides in the war already.

Prime minister Rishi Sunak says the UK "discourages" the use of the weapon.

Nina has more on what cluster bombs are.