Newsround has been speaking to many concerned parents and children about toilet access.

Some children have told Newsround they have stopped drinking at school to avoid needing to use the toilet.

Several others say they’ve leaked through their clothing while on their period due to not being allowed to access facilities.

Schools and pupils say strict rules, like needing a toilet pass, or only being allowed to go during breaks, have been brought in because of behaviour issues and vaping in toilets.

The Department for Education - which looks after schools in England - says that all schools "should have arrangements in place to allow pupils to use toilet facilities when they need them" but also says it backs head teachers to have rules to manage pupil behaviour.

Jenny has been looking into this for Newsround.