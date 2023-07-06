Inflation and how much money families have to spend on the things they need at the moment is a big issue.

It's called the Cost of Living crisis.

And now, how much families pay for the homes they live in has become a big talking point too, as the costs of borrowing money to own a home are going up.

BBC Newsround went to the Bank of England, which looks after money for the whole of the UK, to meet the Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, to find out what's going on and what he's doing about it.