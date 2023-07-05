The Orkney Islands, off the coast of Scotland, are getting a lot of attention at the moment.

This is because the local council there has voted to explore options on whether or not to break away from the UK - and potentially become a part of Norway or completely independent.

They're unhappy with how the UK and Scottish government are treating them.

Council leader James Stockan says the islands don't get enough money, meaning essential services like ferries to the mainland can't be maintained or fixed when broken.

However, both the UK and Scottish governments have said they've pledged lots of money to the islands.

Otis paid the islands a visit to see what people living there think about all this.