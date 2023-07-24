Beach safety: How to stay safe in and around open water

Now it's the summer holidays some of you might be heading to the beach.

When the weather is warm and sunny it can be tempting to go for a splash - but would you know what to do if you got into trouble in the water?

Swimming in the sea or in rivers, canals, lakes and reservoirs can be dangerous if you don't know the risks.

We sent Newsround viewer Samuel to Exmouth beach in Devon to speak to one of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) lifeguards to get some top tips on how to stay safe in the open water.