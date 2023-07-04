It's a big birthday for the National Health Service (NHS) this year - it's turning 75!

It has been looking after patients all over the UK since it was founded in 1948.

One of those patients is Jakob, who is a regular visitor to hospital due to a heart condition.

He wanted to tell us his story and what a typical check up is like.

And if you want to learn more about the NHS and what it does, why don't you check out our guide?