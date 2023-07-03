French riots: Why has there been trouble in France?

French president Emmanuel Macron has called for calm after several days of rioting throughout France.

On Tuesday, 27 June, a 17-year-old boy, named only as Nahel M, was shot by police during a traffic stop.

The death of the teenager caused a lot of shock and anger, and triggered a series of protests in cities across France, with property being damaged, cars set on fire and thousands of people being arrested.

The officer who shot Nahel has apologised to the family. He has been charged with voluntary homicide and his lawyer says he is "devastated".

Nahel's family have said they did not want riots and the violence does not honour his memory.