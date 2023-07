The Dance World Cup is taking place from 30 June to 8 July.

It's a dance competition where over 120,000 children and young people from 62 countries will be taking part.

There are loads of different styles of dance including ballet, jazz, commercial and lyrical.

The world finals are held all around the world, this year the event is in Braga, Portugal.

Newsround spoke to Ava, Carmen, Khloe and Amelia to find out more.