Author and journalist Sathnam Sanghera has written a book about the British Empire for children.

Currently the British Empire doesn't have to be taught in schools, but Sanghera believes it should be compulsory.

"It's the biggest thing we ever did as a country and it should be up there with World War One, World War Two and the Tudors, and something we teach everyone," said Sanghera.

He visited a school to speak to children about his new book and the Empire.

