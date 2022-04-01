If the thought of experiencing a world of pixies, elves and goblins first hand sounds exciting to you, then you might be interested in Lilidorei - the world's biggest play structure.

The site is made from natural materials and features a climbable tower which is 26 metres tall - well, climbable if you have the energy!

On Fridays, it allows primary schools to book in for free to make sure the magical world is open to everyone.

We asked school to test it out for us!