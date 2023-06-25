What's been happening in Russia?

There's been a lot going on in Russia over the last 24 hours.

It's linked to the war between Russia and Ukraine and the activities have seen the powers of the country's president, Vladimir Putin, tested.

He is the leader who ordered the Russian invasion of Ukraine last year. However, the Russian army isn't the only Russian group fighting in Ukraine.

There are also private armies, who fight for money and are known as mercenaries, who are fighting on the Russian side.

One of these groups, known as Wagner, tried to rebel against the Russian military. Here's all you need to know.