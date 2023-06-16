Check out this otterly amazing sea otter, Juno!

Keepers at Oregon Zoo have taught her how to play basketball as a way of exercising her elbow joints to try and stop her developing arthritis - a painful joint condition - as she gets older.

She "dribbles" the ball by swimming around the hoop with it before picking it up with her front paws to dunk it into the basket in her enclosure.

"Juno loves to play basketball," said Nicole Nicassio-Hiskey, the zoo's senior marine life keeper. "She gets so excited whenever we bring the ball out for her training sessions. And she's good too!"