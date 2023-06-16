A report by a group of MPs has said that former Prime Minister Boris Johnson deliberately misled Parliament on multiple occasions over lockdown parties in Downing Street during the pandemic. In effect they have said that he lied, and that they believe he did so on purpose.

Last week Mr Johnson decided to step down as a Conservative Member of Parliament after being sent a copy of the report by the Commons Privileges Committee before it was published.

The committee said that had he still been an MP, it would have recommended suspending Mr Johnson from the House of Commons for 90 days.

Mr Johnson has previously admitted his statements about lockdown parties misled Parliament but denied doing so on purpose.