The Ashes series is one of the biggest cricket competitions in the world and one of the longest-running rivalries in sport.

England and Australia take turns to host the competition and this time around, it's being held in England with matches happening in locations around the country including London, Leeds, Manchester, and Birmingham.

Both countries will be battling it out for the title, with the men's and women's competitions taking place throughout June and July.

Press Packers Edward and Milly have been telling Newsround all about the big tournament.