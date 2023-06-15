Vaping: Why are people worried about young people vaping?

Lots of people are concerned about the number of children in the UK using vapes.

They're also known as e-cigarettes and should only be sold and used by people who are aged 18 or older.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was "deeply concerned" about the increase of children vaping and that the government are taking steps to tackle the issue.

Children's doctors are also calling for a complete ban on disposable vapes because they say they could damage young people's lungs.

Newsround has been speaking to students to find out what they think of the rise of children vaping.