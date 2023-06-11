If you like skimming stones on the beach or when you are on a walk near a reservoir or river, you'll know it can be tricky.

But below we've got some top tips for you from a pro!

Christina Bowen Bravery started skimming when she was a child and now she's a world champion!

The 43-year-old travels the country on the lookout for the perfect stone and her determination and skill have made her the best woman in the world at not one, not two, but three championships across the UK.