Boris Johnson quits as MP over Partygate report

Boris Johnson has stepped down as a Conservative Member of Parliament after claiming he was "forced out of Parliament".

The former-PM was being investigated by a group of senior MPs over his behaviour during the Covid lockdowns and whether he told the full truth about it to Parliament.

After seeing a copy of the report by the by the Commons Privileges Committee before it was published, he said he is standing down and attacked the committee members.

He said they were biased against him and it's purpose "has been to find me guilty, regardless of the facts" but the committee said it had "followed the procedures and the mandate".