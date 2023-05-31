SpaceX: Watch as Rayyanah Barnawi returns home from space
Saudi Arabian astronaut Rayyanah Barnawi returned home safely on Wednesday 31 May, after 10 days on board the International Space Station (ISS).
The 34-year-old biomedical scientist made history when she blasted off into space, becoming the first Arab woman ever to do so.
Watch as she and fellow Saudi astronaut Ali Al-Qarni landed (or 'splashed down' to use the technical term) in Florida after a 12 hour journey back to planet Earth.