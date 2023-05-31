Saudi Arabian astronaut Rayyanah Barnawi returned home safely on Wednesday 31 May, after 10 days on board the International Space Station (ISS).

The 34-year-old biomedical scientist made history when she blasted off into space, becoming the first Arab woman ever to do so.

Watch as she and fellow Saudi astronaut Ali Al-Qarni landed (or 'splashed down' to use the technical term) in Florida after a 12 hour journey back to planet Earth.