Pop singer Tina Turner has passed away this week at the age of 83.

Turner rose to fame alongside her husband Ike in the 1960s, before going on to find even greater success as a solo artist in the 1980s.

Her career spanned 50 years and she produced R&B, soul, rock and pop hits - selling more than 100 million records worldwide.

Beyoncé said she was her inspiration and called her, her "beloved queen".

De-Graft takes a look back at her legacy as a music icon.