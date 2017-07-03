Millions of people in Mexico have been told they may need to evacuate after recent activity from the country's Popocatépetl volcano.

The volcano has been spewing gas, ash and molten rock over the last week and hundreds of tremors have also been recorded.

Popocatépetl, which is in central Mexico, is considered to be one of the most dangerous volcanoes in the world because of its location.

Around 25 million people live within a 60-mile radius of the mountain.