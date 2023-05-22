Pop-up pools to help kids learn to swim

A new scheme which aims to teach more children to swim before they leave primary school has been launched.

Backed by swimming stars Adam Peaty, Ellie Simmonds, Anna Hopkin, Michael Gunning and Matt Richards, the programme, launched by Speedo Swim United and Active Black Country, will see temporary pop-up pools introduced in areas with schools where lots of children aren't currently able to swim.

It follows recent statistics which reveal almost 1 in 3 children leave primary school unable to swim in the UK.