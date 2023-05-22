Residents in north-east Australia saw something pretty unexpected on Saturday night - a glimpse of what scientists believed to be a meteor.

Footage captured by dashboard cameras and CCTV showed an object flying across the sky before seeing a burst of white light and hearing a loud boom.

People across the state of Queensland have reported seeing it, with hundreds of people taking to social media to share videos.

An astrophysicist estimates the falling piece of asteroid was between half a metre and a metre in size, and would have been travelling 100,000 to 150,000 kilometres per hour.