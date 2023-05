We've heard of rain or bad light stopping play, but never a hot air balloon.

The balloon surprised everyone when it landed in the middle of a cricket match.

It touched down during an under-10s game in Chichester, West Sussex.

Jim Stather, who was watching the match and filmed the scene on Wednesday evening, said: “It came swooping over the roof tops and landed on the pitch whilst the children were playing cricket. I have never seen anything like this."