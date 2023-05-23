There's been lots of excitement around Disney's live-action remake of the Little Mermaid and the the film will finally be arriving in UK cinemas this week.

Press Packers Rohimot and Sekinat got the chance to catch up with the movie's stars Halle Bailey, who takes on the leading role as Ariel, and Jonah Hauer-King who plays Prince Eric.

They got the chance to find out how the actors found working together, how Halle felt when she got the part, and the special mermaid training involved in playing Ariel!

The Little Mermaid releases in UK cinemas on Friday 26th May.

Footage credit: Disney