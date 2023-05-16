What is animal testing?

The government has allowed animal testing for some makeup ingredients to start again, despite a 25 year ban.

A ban against animal testing for makeup and its ingredients was brought in in 1998 and is still in place but the government says it has changed policy to match rules in the European Union (EU), a group of countries that the UK left in 2020.

The tests in question fall under EU chemical rules which state new chemicals need to be tested on animals to make sure they are safe for workers to handle.

This decision has been heavily criticised by animal rights group Cruelty Free International (CFI) and some major beauty and cosmetic brands.

Nina has been taking a look at the story.