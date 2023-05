This year one of the world's most famous steam engines celebrates its 100th anniversary!

Flying Scotsman was built in 1923 by Sir Nigel Gresley, in Doncaster in the UK.

Its name comes from the daily service it runs from London to Edinburgh, which started in 1862.

To celebrate its anniversary, De-graft went to the National Railway Museum in York to see the locomotive in action, and try out a new virtual reality experience.