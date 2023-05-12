Passengers in Scotland will be able to ride what's believed to be the world's first automated buses from Monday 15 May.

The buses will be driven by computers, with the help of sensors, on the AB1 route in East Scotland.

The fleet of five Alexander Dennis Enviro200AV buses will be able to carry up to 10,000 passengers a week over the Forth Road Bridge into the capital city Edinburgh, making it the biggest trial of its kind according to Stagecoach.

The BBC got a sneak peek on board one of them - have a look!