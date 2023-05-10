The Eurovision Song Contest kicked off in Liverpool last night, with 15 acts from across Europe taking to the stage for the first semi-final.

Norway, Sweden and Israel all made it through to Saturday's final, but we're saying goodbye to five acts, including Ireland, who now haven't made it to the final since 2018.

The second semi-final will take place tomorrow and will see the rest of Saturday's final line-up confirmed.

We sent our special reporter Freya Skye, who represented the UK at Junior Eurovision last year, behind the scenes to get all the latest!