Eurovision 2023: Everything you need to know in 60 seconds
Douze points! It's almost time for Eurovision - so here's Nina with everything you need to know, in 60 seconds!
Eurovision is the world's biggest international song competition with more than 160 million people from around the world expected to watch the final!
Thirty seven countries will be competing and for the first time in its history viewers outside Eurovision countries will be able to join in and vote for their favourite acts.
