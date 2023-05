Coronation events have been happening all weekend for King Charles III.

As well as the big ceremony on Saturday there was a parade, street parties and on Sunday 7 May, people were encouraged to step outside and join their family, friends and neighbours to eat together as part of the Big Coronation Lunch.

We sent De-Graft to get a taste of the action - and we may have accidentally told him there would be a big royal guest attending... whoops!