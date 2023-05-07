Millions of people around the world watched history unfold with the Coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla in London's Westminster Abbey.

The service was attended by more than 2,000 people including celebrities, world leaders, foreign royalty and members of the Royal Family.

Large crowds gathered in the capital to celebrate the important day and watch the royal couple take part in a huge procession through the streets of London.

The King and Queen waved from the Palace balcony and there was also a military flypast.

Here's what happened.