How are pupils in Wales celebrating the King's Coronation?

The King's Coronation takes place this weekend, and lots of children across the UK are gearing up for the big event.

Schools have been taking part in a number of activities to mark the special ceremony, with parties, competitions and parades happening in lots of different places.

Newsround went to visit a school in Newport in Wales, where students have been dressing up and learning dances from the 1950s all the way up to the present day to celebrate the life of King Charles.