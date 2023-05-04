Kyiv in Ukraine has faced the largest attacks it's seen this year.

The capital city faced a night of explosions after Russia claimed that Ukraine had attempted to attack President Putin - something Ukrainian officials have denied.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said: "We don't attack Putin or Moscow. We fight on our territory. We are defending our villages and cities."

Attacks were also reported in Zaporizhzhia and Odesa in the south.