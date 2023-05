What would YOU do if you were King or Queen for the day?

Would you scooter around town wearing a crown? Perhaps you'd swap diamond rings for chicken wings?

Well, a brand new song - called 'New King' - has been composed which looks at the qualities kids would want from a monarch, and it's been sung by children to mark the coronation of King Charles III.

Ricky's been to a very special rehearsal to have a listen.