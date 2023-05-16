It's a really exciting time for space exploration.

The James Webb telescope - the world's biggest - is currently in space and has been allowing scientists to see back in time, near to the beginning of the universe as we know it.

And with Nasa recently announcing the crew for their Artemis II mission to the Moon next year, the exciting discoveries show no sign of slowing down.

We sent three Newsround viewers and keen scientists from the Stemettes organisation to speak to space expert Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock to discover what we should be looking out for in our skies, as well as finding out what it's like having your own Barbie doll!