70 years ago, Disney released an animation called Peter Pan.

The story of Peter, a boy who didn't want to grow up, caught the imagination of children everywhere.

Now a brand new live action version of the film has been released.

Peter Pan and Wendy features British actor, Alexander Molony, 16 who plays Peter Pan and Ever Anderson, 15 who plays Wendy.

Ricky caught up with the actors for Newsround.

Footage courtesy of Disney.