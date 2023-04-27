How does the food we buy at the supermarket, connect to the Amazon rainforest?

Well, a new report from an environmental campaign group claims that some of the chicken sold in Tesco, is linked to deforestation in the Amazon rainforest.

Mighty Earth looked into the link between soya grown on destroyed land in the Amazon, which is then transported and fed to chickens in the UK, which have then been supplied to Tesco to sell on supermarket shelves.

When Newsround asked Tesco about this, the chain said they have asked their suppliers to investigate the problem.

Nina finds out more.