Two British children have told the BBC how happy they are to be safely out of Sudan.

Karim, who is 8, and Hassan, who is 12, were both on UK military flights helping British people - including many children and families - out of the African country and back to the UK.

The people on board are trying to get away from violent fighting between two rival armies, who are battling over control of the African country.

But Hassan had to leave his cousins, who are Sudanese citizens, behind as the UK is only evacuating those who have British passports.

Life has been very hard for people in Sudan since fighting began. Many people have been caught up in the violence, and it has been difficult to get simple things like food and water.

So the government sent military planes and soldiers to Sudan to bring British families out. They flew from Sudan to the island of Cyprus, in the Mediterranean Sea. From there, people were flown to the UK.

Watch to find out what Karim and Hassan had to say.