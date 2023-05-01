King Charles's Coronation: New hymn performed by pupils from County Antrim
Children in Northern Ireland have been singing their hearts out in preparation for King Charles's Coronation.
Their professionally recorded performance of a new hymn written by Belfast-born composer, Phillip Hammond, will be played on big screens over the special weekend.
A hymn is a religious song or poem usually sung to praise a God and they're usually very old.
You'll hear hymns old and new over the coronation weekend - especially at the ceremony in Westminster Abbey.