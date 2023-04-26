Football fans are warming up for an important game tonight.

Arsenal and Manchester City will face off at the Etihad stadium in a game that could be important in deciding who will claim the Premiere League title.

Arsenal currently stand 5 points ahead at the top of the league, but with 2 games in hand. If they win in Manchester tonight they would still need victories in their final five games to be sure of the title.

If City take tonight's game they'd need to win six of their last seven matches to become champions.

With passions running high, we spoke to fans from both sides to see how they feel ahead of the big game.