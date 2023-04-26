Horrible Histories: We ask author Terry Deary why kids love the gory bits?
Why is Horrible Histories so good despite being about the goriest bits of history?
We caught up with author Terry Deary and illustrator Martin Brown to ask them!
They told us why they love meeting readers, that history has stories everywhere - and why most of history was great if you were rich, but horrible if you were poor.
It all begin with Terry and Martin telling Hayley why plagues are one of their favourite 'horrible' stories.