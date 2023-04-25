Aitch skydives in honour of sister Gracie and raises money for Down's Syndrome charity
While probably more comfortable in front of 15,000 people than 15,000 feet in the air, that didn't stop Aitch from jumping that high out of a plane on Saturday to raise money for charity.
He performed the daredevil jump in honour of his younger sister Gracie, who has Down's Syndrome.
That's a genetic condition which typically affects someone's learning and physical features.
Gracie said watching Aitch's dive was great, but that her older brother is "crazy".