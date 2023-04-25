While probably more comfortable in front of 15,000 people than 15,000 feet in the air, that didn't stop Aitch from jumping that high out of a plane on Saturday to raise money for charity.

He performed the daredevil jump in honour of his younger sister Gracie, who has Down's Syndrome.

That's a genetic condition which typically affects someone's learning and physical features.

Gracie said watching Aitch's dive was great, but that her older brother is "crazy".