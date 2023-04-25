What is happening to families leaving Sudan?

BBC reporter Sally Nabil reports from Egypt, which borders the African country of Sudan where people have been trying to leave after fighting broke out between two warring armies.

Some people have been able to cross the borders but the refugees' journeys have been difficult, with many spending more than 24 hours travelling.

Egypt has a large Sudanese population, so those arriving may have relatives or friends already living there.

Charity workers are also waiting at the borders to provide medical care when they arrive.