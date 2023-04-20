Check out this total solar eclipse in Australia!

Thousands of stargazers made their way to a small town in Australia to catch a glimpse of a rare, total solar eclipse.

A total solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth, completely blocking out the light.

The spectacular event happens roughly once every 18 months, but each time it can only be seen in certain parts of the world.

The whole of Australia and other parts of the Asia-Pacific could see partial solar eclipses on Thursday morning, but the total solar eclipse was only be visible in the sky in part of north west Australia.

Take a look at these amazing sights from the solar eclipse.