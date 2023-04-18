Millions of Muslims all around the world are preparing to celebrate Eid al-Fitr which marks the end of Ramadan.

Ramadan is a holy month where Muslims won't eat or drink between dawn and sunset, a practice known as fasting.

Fasting is important for Muslims during Ramadan as it allows them to devote themselves to their faith and come closer to Allah, or God.

From delicious food to spending time with family and friends - we have been speaking to some of you about what Eid means to you.